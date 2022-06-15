ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canalway Challenge encourages people to trace history and track miles along New York’s canals. Participants can register online for free and choose a mileage goal, track their miles throughout the summer, and upload a photo when they finish.

The challenge is for people of all ages and abilities to reach their personal mileage goal by either walking, running, cycling, or paddling on the New York State Canal System and Empire State Trail. There is a lineup of events scheduled so people can get involved.

Capital Region and Eastern New York events:

Beers, Bikes, and Barges: Albany June 23 C.H. Evans Brewing Company Hourlong cycling tour followed by a sampling of local brews at C.H. Evans Brewing Company

Albany and the Erie Canal: A Skyway Tour July 17 Take a historic Erie Canal walking tour on the newly opened downtown Albany Skyway for $15 per person

Beers, Bikes, and Barges: Schenectady July 21 Druthers Brewing Company Hour-long cycling tour through Schenectady followed by a sampling of local brews at Druthers Brewing Company



The events are supported in part by grants from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the NYS Canal Corporation. Registration and additional details are available from event hosts.