GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some volunteers from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and local Dunkin’ locations went on a shopping spree on Friday for a good cause. They bought gifts for this year’s Toys for Tots collection drive at the Walmart in Glenville.

The costs were covered by a $25,000 donation from Dunkin’. All of the items purchased will help ensure kids have a present this holiday season.

“So everything that comes in here stays here, goes right back out into this community,” Capital Region Toys for Tots U.S. Marine Coordinator Patrick Lurenz said. “The need is extremely high. Obviously, coming out of the pandemic, there’s some changes that families have had to make, to adjust, and the U.S. Marine Corps and the Capital Region Toys for Tots is here to meet that need for those families that are struggling this year.”

If you would like to help, donations are being accepted at 400 locations throughout the region, including more than 100 Dunkin’ restaurants. The collection drive runs through Dec. 23.

Toys for Tots is also collecting presents on Saturday, November 18. The U.S. Marine Corps is hosting a drive thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware Plaza Shopping Center in Delmar. The Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Company is also hosting a collection parade at SPAC from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.