MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Toys for Toga held a drop-off event, bringing toys to three organizations across Saratoga County. This year, they collected over 2,000 toys and $7,000 to help bring gifts to children in need.

It was a month-long collaboration between local restaurants and businesses in the county. They also received a sizeable donation for tech gifts for teenagers, an age group that tends to receive fewer gift donations.

The gifts were split evenly between the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs, and Captain Community Human Services in Clifton Park. The GoFundMe will remain open right up to before the holidays to bring as many gifts as possible to kids in need.

“These gifts will help us give kids across Saratoga the happy holidays they deserve. This year, we saw a record set up to help our program,” Carmine DeCrescente, from DeCrescente Distributing Company, said.

“There will be gifts under the Christmas tree now because of this unbelievable team, they’re going to have a wonderous Christmas also,” State Senator Jim Tedisco said.