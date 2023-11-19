DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Muriel Falkey, Leland Case and George Coffee have a lot in common. All three friends are members of the ‘Triple Digit Club,’ together they make up 305 years of life experience.

The three of them currently reside at Peregrine Senior Living at Delmar Place. When Leland turned 100 this year, he got birthday wishes from the White House and Citi Field.

During our conversation we reflected on the last century, with both gentlemen recounting memories of their time serving in the military. George was in the U.S. Air Force and Leland served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

When asked the secret to living a long, happy life, George told me, “Just take one day at a time. Yesterday is gone, tomorrow is not here yet, and that’s about the way I operate.”