SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Capital Region. The shipping trucks arrived in Saratoga Springs on Monday. It was one of eight shipments coming in this week.

Girl Scout volunteers picked up more than 700,000 boxes of cookies to distribute to troops and customers. Girl Scout officials said that cookie sales not only teach young girls important business skills, but also keeps local troops up and running.

“A lot of people don’t realize that 100% of cookie sales stay local with our Girl Scout troops and Council, which is really important to fund operations and girl scouting activities all year long,” Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY CEO Brenda Episcopo said.

It’s not too late to grab a box. Cookies are still available for purchase through the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York website or at cookie booth sales, which start Wednesday, March 29 and run throughout the month of April.