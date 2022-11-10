ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Trustco Bank loaded up their holiday food drive on Thursday to deliver goods to local veterans ahead of Veterans Day. For over a month, the donations were collected at over 60 local Trustco Bank branches throughout the Capital Region.

Thousands of items, including food, personal hygiene products, and other household items were delivered to local veterans in need.

“We had a really fantastic turn out, and we were just happy to help, especially during the holiday seasons,” J.R. George, Trustco Bank Sr. VP, said.

“It helped us do so much needed outreach in connecting with more folks and letting them know that there are programs and supports available for veterans and their families,” VCHC Acting Exec. Dir. Michelle Viola Straight said.

According to the Veterans and Community Housing Coalition, there are approximately 50,000 homeless veterans in the United States.