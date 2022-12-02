ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From “The Wizard of Oz” to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
December 2
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
- Milton Avenue
- Starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt
- City Park and downtown Glen Street
- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wilton Tree Lighting
- Gavin Park
- 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Pittsfield Tree Lighting
- Park Square
- Starts at 6 p.m.
- Johnstown Colonial Stroll & Holiday Parade
- Downtown Johnstown
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Holiday Luminary Walk
- Moreau Lake State Park
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
December 3
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- SantaCon
- Downtown Schenectady
- Noon to 6 p.m.
- Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt
- City Park and downtown Glen Street
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gloversville Parade and Tree Lighting
- North Main Street and Wandel Park
- Starts at 5 p.m.
- Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Warrensburg Tree Lighting
- Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand
- Starts at 6 p.m.
December 4
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- Troy Victorian Stroll
- Downtown Troy
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration
- Empire State Plaza
- Noon to 8 p.m.
- Bethlehem Tree Lighting
- Delmar Four Corners
- 4:45 p.m.
- Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt
- City Park and downtown Glen Street
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rotterdam Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony
- 1100 Sunrise Boulevard
- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- Noon to 3 p.m.
- “The Magic of Christmas” by the Albany Symphony
- Palace Theatre
- Starts at 3 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website
- The Great Train Extravaganza
- Empire State Convention Center
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.