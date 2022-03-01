SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Centers Health Care, which owns 14 nursing facilities throughout the Capital Region and the Adirondacks, donated $2,500 to the team at Things of my Very Own in Schenectady Monday morning. Things of my Very Own offers support to children recovering from abuse, from providing basic necessities to teaching critical life skills.

Since Centers Health Care focuses not only on seniors but on the entire family as a whole, the company said it felt deeply that this Capital Region organization should receive the gift. In 2022, the company has been giving back to the communities in all of the regions they serve.

Skilled nursing facilities owned by Centers Health Care in the Capital Region include:

Schenectady Center

Fulton Center

Delmar Center

Troy Center

What made this organization so appealing, according to Centers Health Care Director of Corporate Communications Jeffrey Jacomowitz, was “what Things of my Very Own are all about … they offer support to children who have sadly been abused and educate them about living life, building confidence and self-worth.”

On hand for the check presentation was Centers Health Care Regional Director for the Capital Region Danielle Donato, along with Things of my Very Own’s Rayn Boncie. Boncie is the awardee’s CEO.