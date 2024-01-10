GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) will offer four onsite events throughout January, teaching kids through thousands of artifacts and works of art. They kick off with Free Day at the museum on Sunday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you can roam the museum for free.

Donations from Stewart’s Holiday Match made this event possible. Normally—and for all the other events—general admission tickets cost $7 for adults and children aged 1 and up. Children under age 1 get in for free. Register online if you’re interested in this event or any that follow.

The museum will also be holding a Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Here, you can learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and do an activity about your dream for the world.

Interested in Brazillian culture? Join the museum for its Learn About Brazil workshop on January 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You can view children’s artwork, learn Portuguese phrases, and find out about about the people who make up the country.

WACM’s final event in January is the Igloo Paint and Sip on January 27 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can paint an igloo on canvas for a $12 fee and there’s a 10% discount for museum members. This event is limited to just nine people.