ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of “Fastest Brick Layer” at Capital Region BOCES.

Nathan Burke plans to become a heavy equipment operator someday. Thus, he’s decided to learn his construction and masonry skills from top Capital Region professionals. Burke took a course at Capital Region BOCES with the Upstate Masonry Institute and the Bricklayer and Allied Craftworkers Local 2 Union. After training and learning more about the craft of laying bricks, Nathan and his classmates had a friendly competition.

Nathan was able to “mud” and lay 14 bricks in two minutes. He beat out dozens of other students in the competition and won the title of “Fastest bricklayer.” Nathan said he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps as an operating engineer, with some masonry work on the side.