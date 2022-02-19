GLENS FALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Glens Falls bakery has been giving away delicious bread and countless hours of work to families in need for over 20 months.

The smell of warm bread and the feeling of a full belly, that’s the gift Rock Hill Bakehouse hopes to bring to the Glens Falls community.

In June 2020, Owner and baker Matt Funiciello created a community bread rack. It’s a shelf with loaves of bread for anyone to take for free, no questions asked.

Although the bakery has seen difficult times financially since the pandemic began, Funiciello has kept the rack going because the need continues. On average, Rock Hill Bakehouse gives away 400 loaves a week.

“This is a terrible time for so many people. If you have the capacity, be kind to others, please do,” Funiviello said. “We all need a hug. For us that can ostensibly be loaves of bread for you and your family.”

Matt and his hardworking staff donate much of their time and resources to make the rack happen, but he said the tireless work is all worth it to see families in the community stay fed.

Most of Rock Hill’s business comes from the manufacturing portion of the bakery where they bake loaves to sell to supermarkets and restaurants. However, the bakery is currently revamping its cafe menu in hopes of improving individual sales.

Customers can still come into the retail store Tuesday through Saturday to support their mission and buy a loaf, some pastries, or a hot beverage. The cafe is set to reopen in April with signature sandwiches and gluten-free options.