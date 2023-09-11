GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As South Glenns Falls High School returns for another school year, so does its unique choral teacher. Mrs. Betsy Stambach-Fuller created the a capella group Vocal Point, and her students have reached new heights this year.

On August 1, the high school singers jammed out on stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center as the opening act for the rock band “Foreigner.”

The soloist, senior Arabella Tracy-Bonner. belted out the lyrics, “Oh, oh, Sweet child of mine.” The a capella choir created a background music bed with just their voices. The Saratoga responded with cheers and a loud “sing it, girl!” after the first verse.

“It was really, really exciting. But at the same time, it was really nerve-wracking,” Tracy-Bonner said. “But once I got on the stage, it was like, everything went away. And I was just like, I was the only person there.”

Stambach-Fuller created Vocal Point in 2012 after a push from student to transform their select choral group into something more modern. The request came after the hit movie “Pitch Perfect” brought a capella to the forefront.

“This style that we do is called contemporary acapella. So it’s kind of like a vocal band,” Stambach-Fuller said. “We have students taking on all of the instruments with their voices, and they even do percussion with their voices.”

Stambach-Fuller couldn’t be prouder of Vocal Point’s most recent performance, adding that her students are like her second family.

“I had tears in my eyes like they love it as much as we love it. And just it was amazing,” Stambach-Fuller said.

That’s not all for the a capella singers, though. Vocal Point will open for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season.