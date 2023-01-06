SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nurses at Saratoga Hospital kicked off the New Year with the first 2023 baby in the Capital Region and a surprise from local skincare business Beekman 1802.

Since the start of the pandemic, life has been anything but easy for the labor and delivery unit at Saratoga Hospital.

“As a group, over the past few years, nurses have experienced fear, anxiety, doubt, but also hope, a sense of community, and overcoming something,” Registered Nurse Kelly Mosher said.

Mosher said every nurse wants to be a part of the first baby of the year, and welcoming the New Year’s Day baby is a friendly competition between local delivery units at area hospitals.

“When you work that night, and I’ve worked that night plenty of times, we’re always calling each other at 12:30, one-o-clock, whatever it might be, saying did you have the baby? Did you have the New Year’s baby yet?” Mosher explained.

This year, Mosher and her unit got bragging rights for the first 2023 baby, along with the parents, Sarah and Jesse Barnes of Corinth. Timothy Barnes came into the world at 12:19 a.m. at 7 pounds.

Afterward, the nursing team received another surprise, a gift from Beekman 1802. The Saratoga-based skincare company presented the unit with soaps and gift baskets of products.

Mosher said it felt great to be recognized. The act of kindness was also a kick-off for Beekman 1802’s Nurses First Program. The company will continue surprising local nurses while providing grants and discounts for local healthcare heroes.