EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One East Greenbush man had the chance of a lifetime—to ride on a Rose Parade float. The best part of the festivities for Dave Gray was holding a photo of his “hero” on New Year’s Day.

Around 800,000 spectators came out for the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena, taking in the ornate floats, marching bands, and Dave Gray.

“It was just phenomenal,” Gray said “The amount of people reaching out and calling out Donate Life and One Legacy. People knew what our mission was.”

Dave’s mission is inspired by his organ donor, a stranger who gave him a new heart and a second chance at life.

The Center for Donation and Transplant sponsored Gray’s trip to California, and his spot on the One Legacy Donate Life float. One Legacy is a national campaign to share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t get my transplant, ” Gray said. “I was living on life support. I was on a ventilator six times. I was on a lung bypass machine twice.”

In June of 2015, Dave was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy. An artificial heart kept Dave alive as he waited for a donor. Then, on August 20th, 2016, his prayers were answered.

“I woke up the next day. They closed my chest, and the rest is history,” Gray said. “And I just kept on going and walked out of that hospital.”

Ever since his successful transplant, Gray has spent his time volunteering and spreading the word about the importance of organ donation.

“This is my life now, ” Gray said. “And now I can add my donor and bring my donor picture with me…”

Although, Gray still doesn’t know his hero’s name. Just days before the parade, his donor’s mom sent Gray a photo of her son. Dave held it proudly on the One Legacy float throughout the parade route.

“She knows that I’m doing everything in her son’s memory,” Gray said.

Gray has committed to visiting patients, staff, and families at the hospital every week. He’s helped over 225 people on their heart or kidney transplant journeys.

“Life is good. Just don’t sweat the small things,” Gray said.

According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Registration to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor is available at DonateLife.Net.