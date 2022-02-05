Catskill Fire Company celebrates 100-year-old tradition around the dinner table

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catskill Fire Department is made up of all volunteers. This week, they celebrated their 100-year-old tradition of camaraderie around the dinner table.

It’s been a busy year so far for Catskill firefighters. Countless fires and saving lives has meant a lot of selfless work for these volunteers. But what this company lacks in money, they make up for in fellowship.

Every year the officers pool their own personal funds together to feed the entire company as a way to say thank you. On February 1, they gathered at the Creekside Restaurant for a catered steak and chicken dinner that was full of laughter.

The Catskill Fire Company shared photos and a heartfelt message about the meaning behind this tradition. News10’s Stephanie Rivas reached out to Assistant Fire Chief Ed Dolan to find out more.

Dolan said little things like a hot meal or even a handshake make a big difference in the culture of a volunteer company and the department’s track record proves it.

“The thing about Catskill Fire is, we’re the busiest department in Greene County, and we’ve never ever not answered a call,” Dolan said. “You know a lot of departments have difficulty with manpower because they’re volunteer. Catskill has never missed a call in over 200 years.”

Dolan added that if you’d like to meet your hometown’s best and bravest, the company is at the Catskill Fire Station every Tuesday for a meeting. Anyone from the community is welcome to pop in to say hello or ask about joining the team and their beloved traditions.