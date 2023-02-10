ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cassandra Harrat is on a mission to inspire young women in the construction field with her message and a new scholarship.

Four years ago, Harrat found the construction industry at the lowest point in her life after leaving a relationship and facing life as a single mom. She joined Home Evolution, a roofing contractors company in the Capital Region, and found a career path.

“I had no history in construction. I had no idea what a shingle on a roof was.” Harrat said. “It’s very empowering. I am constantly succeeding and blowing away my expectations of myself, and I want other women to feel that.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 10.9% of women make up the construction industry in the United States. That’s why Cassandra presented the idea of a scholarship to Home Evolution. The company was on board and announced the 1st Annual “Inspiring the Future Scholarship” for women pursuing construction.

“I want to encourage them to go for their dreams and step outside society’s boxes,” Harrat said. “I want them to know that there is somebody out there that’s there for them and ready to push them and stand behind them.”

The scholarship is open to female high schoolers in Upstate New York that plan to pursue a career in a male-dominated industry. Home Evolution will award the chosen recipient $1,000 and a paid summer internship. Applications are due March 1, 2023.