EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — East Greenbush Police Department received a surprise visit from a 4-year-old fan.

Liam Doyle is a student at Red Mill Elementary School. For him, there is nothing more exciting than spotting a police car or a firetruck.

When his prekindergarten class was supposed to dress up as “what you’re a fan of” for the day, the choice was easy. Liam proudly sported his miniature police uniform to school. After the last bell, Liam and his mom, Elizabeth Reilly, made a quick stop at the East Greenbush Police Station to get a photo with some of his heroes.

Officer Griffin Hotaling and Sargeant Ernest Tubbs happily took a picture with Liam.

“He could have dressed up as anybody and it was nice he chose us. Hopefully, it means a lot to him because it means a lot to us too,” Officer Hotaling said.

Sergeant Tubbs added the moment made him recall when he first dreamed of becoming a member of a police department.

The officers thanked Liam for dressing up and making the visit. Liam’s mom said the quick moment was worth a thousand words and something they won’t soon forget.