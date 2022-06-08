ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ulster County Fair is returning to the county fairgrounds in New Paltz. The fair is set to take place from August 2 through August 7.

The fair will have thrill rides, racing pigs, a petting zoo, and big-name musical entertainment on the main stage each evening, including a performance by The Voice finalist Ian Flannigan. The fair will also have a fireworks show and multiple exhibits including a demonstration of what police dogs do for the community.

On stage entertainment lineup:

August 2: Sass and Brass with Daryl McGill (local)

August 3: Sawyer Brown 8:00 p.m.

August 4: Murphy 8:00 p.m.

August 5: Allie Colleen 8:00 p.m.

August 6: Jerrod Niemann 8:00 p.m.

August 7: Ian Flannigan 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Children under 36 inches tall can attend the fair for free.