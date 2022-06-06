ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schaghticoke Fair announces $1 adult admission tickets for the opening day of the fair. The fair begins August 31 and lasts through September 5.

The Schaghticoke Fair is celebrating its 203rd year of showcasing the best that Rensselaer County residents and agriculture have to offer. The fair offers hands-on participation at its exhibits and there will be vegetables, fruits, animals, antiques, baked goods, and homemade crafts.

Opening day of the fair offers $1 rides (must purchase 10) and $1 adult admission tickets. Free parking and free entertainment are offered during the fair. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with rides opening at noon.

Tickets and season pass prices: