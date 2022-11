BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for something to do the night before Thanksgiving? The town of Bethlehem will be putting on a firework display to celebrate the giving holiday and the 2022 turkey trot.

Fireworks begin at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve at Elm Avenue Park. The public is encouraged to park and view the display at the pool and tennis court lots. Bethlehem advises not to park along Route 32. The show will last around 12 minutes.