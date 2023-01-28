CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All aboard the love train! The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway is running a special train for lovers on Valentine’s Day.

In partnership with Fossil Stone Vineyards and Winery, Meme’s Florist, and Saratoga Candy Co., the railway presents the Wine & Chocolate Express. Seat selection from the private caboose, pullman, first-class, or coach is available. Tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults. The railway explains everyone gets a chocolate treat, along with the chance to taste some delicious wines. Private carts start at $450 and include roses and a bottle of wine.

Time for some love on the rails, February 11 at 4 p.m. Check out the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway website to buy tickets and more information on the railway.