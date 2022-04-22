ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC teamed up with GlennPeter Jewelers on Friday to raise money for relief efforts to help the people of Ukraine. NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida and Stephanie Rivas hosted “Support Ukraine Day.”

They shared stories from families in the Capital Region who have been impacted by the conflict overseas and those trying to make a difference. The phones were ringing off the hook with donations pouring in for the people of Ukraine.

Friday’s final tally was $85,000. If you missed the phone banks Friday, you can still donate to “Support Ukraine Day” on our website.