ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Superhero Sundays” are returning to South Pearl Street in Albany. The free movie series takes place on four Sundays during the summer at 4:30 p.m.

A different Marvel movie will play on the 70-foot screens in front of the MVP Arena. South Pearl Street in front of MVP Arena will close at 3:30 p.m. each Sunday. Attendees can bring coolers, lawn chairs, and blankets.

Lineup

July 10: “Black Panther”

July 31: “Captain Marvel”

August 21: “Thor Ragnarok”

September 4: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“What a great opportunity to gather your family outside the MVP Arena, enjoy downtown Albany

and watch superheroes on the big screen,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.