ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CDTA and Whitney Young Health are coming together to stuff a CDTA bus with non-perishable food, baby items and hygiene products. These donations will benefit the food pantries in the Capital District.

Come help stuff a bus! The CDTA and Whitney Young Health are asking the community to donate items in hopes of filling an entire CDTA bus. the bus will be parked in the Price Chopper Parking lot in Westgate Plaza, 911 Central Avenue in Albany. The bus will be at the location on the following days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Wednesday, November 16

Thursday, November 17

Items to be donated at the two-day stuff the bus event are non-perishable food items, personal

hygiene items, and infant items such as diapers, wipes, and formula. Please stay away from

donating home-canned food items, outdated items, items with no labels, and glass jars.