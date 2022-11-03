RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November 11 is Veterans Day, but some local students honored veterans on Thursday. Students at the Doane Stuart School held a wreath laying and placed flags at the veterans memorial outside the school.

Students explained why they’re thankful to veterans for their service. They also delivered handmade thank you cards to veterans in attendance.

“They don’t ask for much, but here’s on thing that would be great even though they won’t ever ask for it,” Rensselaer County Exec. Steve McLaughlin said. “You know a veteran, you see a veteran, you say thank you for your service. That’s about all they ever ask for.”

The school held an early celebration because it will be closed in recognition of the holiday.