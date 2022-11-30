JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Friday, December 2 join the holiday fun at the Johnstown colonial stroll and holiday parade. Embrace the holiday season with shopping, performances and more.

OFA is shuttling from the Johnstown historical society museum to Johnson Hall where sounds of Liasons Plaisantes are heard along with refreshments, gift shop and raffle. Shop, stroll and enjoy the following entertainment,

The Dream Catchers Singers, strolling through downtown as they sing

Gary McCoy, bagpipes

Gary VanSlyke, Christmas themed acoustic music

Deb Cavanaugh, singing winter-themed songs

Magician John Hoffman

St. John’s Episcopal Church where Johnstown high school band will play a selection of Christmas music with free hot chocolate and popcorn

Bill Ackerbauer, Christmas themed acoustic music

The First Presbyterian Church where you can view nativity sets, take selfies, enjoy refreshments, music and horse drawn carriages

The stroll takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The beginning of holiday parade starts at 6:30 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Claus. If the kids don’t get a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas personally, Johnstown has set up Santa’s mailbox downtown for everyone to mail their Christmas lists. The mailbox is located on West Main Street directly in front of Blooming Lotus Yoga & Wellness.