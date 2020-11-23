Strike a pose! Virtual 73rd Troy Turkey Trot will feature a finish line competition

The 73rd annual Troy Turkey Trot, one of the largest in the country, is going virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Participants in this week’s virtual 73rd Troy Turkey Trot are invited to showcase their creative side as they cross their finish line by taking part in the event’s inaugural Fabulous Finish Line competition.

Through the contest, which runs Thursday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 28, Trotters are asked to submit a creative photo or video of themselves crossing their 5K, 10K, Grade School Mile or Turkey Walk Mile finish line. The deadline to enter the finish line competition is Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m.

“With so many in-person races cancelled across the country due to coronavirus, virtual road races are engaging with their participants in creative ways,” said longtime Troy Turkey Trot Event Director George Regan. “One way we’re doing that is through virtual finish line competitions.”

What should you submit to the competition? Fashion your own finish line outside, on a local bike path or in your home, for example. For the actual finish line, you can design creative finish line tape for family and friends to hold. Or, if you so choose, incorporate inflatables or other fun props like balloons, posters and festive Christmas lights.

Entries will be uploaded to the Trot’s Facebook page. Those receiving the most votes will win prizes, including the event’s commemorative hoodie. Winners will be notified via email. Share photos of your entry on social media and tag the event using the hashtags #TTT2020 and #TroyTurkeyTrot.