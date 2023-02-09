SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs announced street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the 2023 ChowderFest. The street closures will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday as participants fill Downtown Saratoga to taste delicious chowder.

Street Closures

• Caroline St (Broadway to Henry St)

• Phila St (Putnam St to Henry St)

• Phila St (Broadway to Putnam St) – starting at 12pm

• Maple Ave (Lake Ave to Caroline St)

• Putnam St (Spring St to Caroline St) – access to the parking garage only will be allowed

• Henry St (Lake Ave to Caroline St)

• Pavilion Row (Lake Ave to Caroline St)

• Ellsworth Jones (Broadway to Maple Ave)

Parking Restrictions

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the following streets unless otherwise noted.

• Caroline St (Broadway to Henry St)

• Phila St (Putnam St to Henry St)

• Maple Ave (Lake Ave to Caroline St)

• Putnam St (Spring St to Caroline St)

• Henry St (Lake Ave to Caroline St)

• Pavilion Row (Lake Ave to Caroline St)

• Broadway (Division St to Druther’s Brewing Co) – * west side of street only

• Tow Zone will be strictly enforced on Maple Ave (near Old Bryan Inn)