LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local company made a donation Friday that is meant to help people in need add some flavor to their meals. Amsterdam-based Sticker Mule gave 1,000 bottles of its hot sauce to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Food banks don’t always get items that enhance the taste of food, and officials said the donation will make a big difference.

“So this type of product donation really helps our neighbors who need some extra help, both during with the bad economy, and during the holiday season,” food bank CEO Molly Nichol said.

The hot sauce became a brand in 2019 after it was named Top Mild Hot Sauce at a blind tasting competition in Texas.