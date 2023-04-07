ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This April, Stewart’s Shops wants to know about your pets. Specifically, the chain wants to see evidence of four-legged friends who love the Stewart’s brand – no matter what they’re doing to show it.

The Stewart’s “Paw-Some Pets Contest” has begun. The company is offering a chance at a year of free coffee or ice cream, in exchange for photo evidence of pets loving Stewart’s products. The company suggests photos of pets stealing a lick of ice cream or a bite of a hot dog – but the sky’s the limit, as long as you can prove that your animal companion is a fan. The contest is in celebration of National Pet Day.

Contestants have until April 21 to submit their pets for consideration. An online submission form lets contributors enter their name, mailing address, and photo, with an optional explanation. Winners who select a year of ice cream will receive 52 half-gallon coupons, and those who pick coffee will receive 180 certificates and a $280 Stewart’s gift card.