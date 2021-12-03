Stewart’s Holiday Match over $516k going to local charities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Holiday Match campaign has reached over $258,983 in customer donations through Thursday, December 2. Stewart’s will match donations bringing that amount to over $516,000, with just over three weeks left to collect.

A hundred percent of donations received in the Stewart’s Holiday Match program go directly to charities within their market areas. Stewart’s said donations stay locally in support of nonprofit organizations, and may also go to a local food pantry, arts programs at the library, or little league teams.

Each week, a different holiday match recipient is highlighted. This week, Crossroads Center for Children, a nonprofit school serving children diagnosed with autism is featured.

Holiday Match funds are collected from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day in each of the 354 shops. Local children’s organizations are encouraged to apply for funding here. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2022. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.