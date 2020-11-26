Stewart’s Holiday Match Kicks off 34th season on Thanksgiving Day

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops is teaming up with its customers to raise money for local children’s charities. The Stewart’s Holiday Match campaign kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Christmas Day at all shop locations.

“In these times, nonprofits need our help more than ever with increased strains on staffing, resources and budgets. We are proud to partner with our customers to help those who need it most. And every donation goes twice as far with the Stewart’s match. We care twice as much so we’ll double your gift,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

Last year, customers donated $895,000 to the program, doubling to more than $1.79 million with the Stewart’s match. The funds were able to support 1,830 local children’s organizations across the 31 counties where Stewart’s shops are located.

“The $30 million success story of the Holiday Match program continues to grow, since 1986, with the hard work of our shop partners and the generosity of our customers. Together, we will help thousands of children in our 31 county market area,” says Amy Potter, Stewart’s Director of Corporate Contributions.

The goal of Holiday Match is to encourage individual giving and broaden the base of support for local charities. Stewart’s Holiday Match is a 501c3 foundation; all donations are tax-deductible. Stewart’s gladly accepts funds from groups or businesses, but only matches individual donations.

Local children’s organizations are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2021. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. A listing of all the local organizations that received funds last season is available online.