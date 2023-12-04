SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A homeless outreach center in Schenectady is expanding a workforce development program. Schenectady City Mission received $75,000 in state funding through this year’s budget for its downtown ambassador program.

The money will be used to help the mission open a satellite office on Jay Street. The ambassador program employs people who are homeless by having them serve as guides in the city.

Organizers said it helps them gain job experience while making the city more welcoming.

“They help greet people, and say hey, come to downtown Schenectady,” Metroplex Development Authority Chairman Ray Gillen said. “They are the frontline troops of our welcoming efforts in downtown, and they do a spectacular job.”

The program started in 2009 as a partnership with Proctors Theater.