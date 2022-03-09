SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Wildwood Foundation, based in Schenectady, has provided tools and resources to people with disabilities to help them create successful futures since 1967. Individuals with disabilities often do not have access to quality educational programs or employment opportunities, said the foundation. This has unfortunately led to higher levels of unemployment, dependency, teen pregnancy, criminal activity, substance abuse, and other personally harmful activities.

That’s why Wildwood has in place an Adult Education Program (AEP). The program improves students’ literacy, financial, wellness, and employability skills. High school equivalency degrees can also be earned. Courses are designed to meet students’ individual needs, and both classroom instruction and real-life experiential learning are offered.

State Farm recently provided Wildwood with a $10,000 grant to support the program. This is State Farm’s second year providing funding for the initiative, which company officials said is all part of their mission to help people realize their dreams. “We believe everyone should have the support that will help them reach their greatest potential and properly prepare them for life,” said Jennifer Young, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst.

Since 1999, AEP has served more than 150 students a year. The majority of students are 16-24 years old, and those who have completed the program often return to assist others in achieving their own successes. “My dream was to become a Wildwood co-worker,” says Jill McManus, a former AEP student who is now a sign language instructor for the program. I love teaching kids with disabilities because I learn from them.”

In addition to their educational program, Wildwood also offers housing services and recreational activities for people with disabilities. Wildwood staff provide check-ins for people with disabilities across Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Saratoga Counties. They also offer 24-hour access to the staff, which allows individuals a sense of independence while still receiving necessary resources and support.