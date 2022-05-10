ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Sophia Greek Festival returns to Albany this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The 50th Greek Festival kicks off Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 15.

Church volunteers will be preparing festival favorites like souvlaki, gyros, and loukoumades (sweet fried dough with honey), which will be available in the tent, and homemade bakery items like baklava.

According to St. Sophia’s, the festival attracts over 25,000 visitors each year, which makes it the largest Greek Festival in the area. The church bakes over 10,000 pastries, sells over 10,000 gyro and souvlaki sandwiches and has specialty foods and beverages from Greece.

Festival activities include:

Live Greek music and Greek dancers in native costumes

“E Kouzina,” which is a casual dining room featuring home-cooked authentic Greek entrees

Greek pastry shop

Food shops under the tent

Souvenir and jewelry shops

Church tours

The festival will take place at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church at 440 Whitehall Road in Albany. Daily admission is $5 and children under 12 are free. A continuous shuttle bus will be available to free parking at the Center for the Disability Services at 314 South Manning Boulevard.