TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Basil Greek Festival is returning to Troy on June 9, 10, and 11. The festival takes place at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church at 909 River Street in Troy.

The festival includes homemade Greek food and pastries, live Greek music, youth Greek dance performances, a Greek bazaar, church tours, and more. Admission and parking is free.

Attendees can enjoy souvlaki, moussaka, lamb, loukoumathes and more. The St. Basil Greek Festival is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.