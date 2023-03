COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes-Waterford Elks held a fundraiser Wednesday for recent fire victims in the area. The Spaghetti and Meatball Fundraiser took place on Mohawk Street in Cohoes.

Each dinner was $10 and all of the money raised went to fire victims from Cohoes and Waterford. A total of eight families from Cohoes and 11 people from Waterford were displaced by the recent fires.