SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South High Marathon Dance is fast approaching. Set for the weekend of March 3-4, the dance’s full schedule was released this week – and, as always, it’s a lot more involved than just putting students in a room and letting them jam. The marathon dance has costume parties, raffles and more in store – some events just for students, and others where parents come join the fun. This year’s item sales will be held at nearby Tanglewood Elementary School.

The dance is returning to South Glens Falls High School this year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will dance across the whole weekend to raise money for individuals and organizations in the fight against cancer and other forms of debilitating illness, with 22 beneficiaries lined up for this year. Dancing starts on Friday night, and runs into the end of Saturday. Find out what’s happening when at this year’s South High Marathon Dance.

Friday, March 3

• 5 p.m.: Public shuttle buses begin running; Tanglewood opens for SHMD merch sales, the new gym space opens seating; Registration opens for seniors

• 5:25 p.m.: Registration for juniors

• 5:50 p.m.: Registration opens for sophomores

• 6:15 p.m.: Registration opens for freshmen

• 7 p.m.: The South High Marathon Dance kicks off

• 9:10 p.m.: Dance participants get changed for the costume party

• 9:30 p.m.: Costume party with “Good vs. Evil” theme

• 10 p.m.: Tanglewood closes for sales

• 10:15 p.m.: Costume party winners announced, check presentations made

• 10:30 p.m.: All non-mandatory personnel leave, building secured for overnight events

• 11 p.m.: Public shuttle buses stop running

• 11:15 p.m.: Freshman and sophomore snack break, juniors and seniors return to the gym

Saturday, March 4

• Midnight: All dancers take attendance, dancers change for Neon Power Hour

• 12:30 a.m.: Dancing resumes

• 1 a.m.: Golden ticket winners announced

• 2 a.m.: Mr. Myott’s Variety Show

• 3 a.m.: Neon Power Hour

• 4 a.m.: Sleep Break

• 5:30 a.m.: Breakfast serving begins

• 6:15 a.m.: Breakfast wake-up call

• 7:30 a.m.: Other dancers (elementary/middle school) welcomed back into the building

• 8 a.m.: Dancing resumes – Tanglewood opens for sales – shuttle resumes operation

• 8:30 a.m.: Middle school basket raffle winners dance

• 9:15 a.m.: Middle school check presentation

• 9:30 a.m.: Middle school dancers and ticketed guests leave

• 10 a.m.: Fifth grade students dance

• 10:45 a.m.: Fifth graders present donation check towards the dance effort

• 11 a.m.: Fifth graders and ticketed guests leave – lunch break for juniors and seniors

• 11:45 a.m.: Juniors and seniors return to the school gym – lunch break for freshmen and sophomores

• 12:25 p.m.: All dancers change for costume party

• 12:30 p.m.: Parents with passes allowed back to the school

• 1 p.m.: Costume party with “TV Shows” theme

• 1:45 p.m.: Costume party winners are announced, all students change

• 2:45 p.m.: Language arts classes dance

• 3 p.m.: Dancer prizes and awards, including four-year pins, dancer prizes, check presentations, and other awards

• 4 p.m.: Juniors and seniors pack up; Dinner break

• 4:45 p.m.: Freshmen and sophomores pack up; Dinner break; Juniors and seniors return to the gym

• 5 p.m.: Silent auction concludes; live auction moves to the high school

• 5:30 p.m.: Freshmen and sophomores return to the gym

• 6 p.m.: Live auction, 50/50 raffle winners announced; Tanglewood closes for sales

• 7 p.m.: Bags can be picked up by parents

• 7:30 p.m.: Awards and totals announced

• 8 p.m.: Tanglewood closes to the public

• 10:30 p.m.: South High Marathon Dance concludes

• 11 p.m.: Shuttle buses stop running