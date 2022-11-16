SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Fire Company will be hosting a holiday parade this coming Sunday, November 20. Celebrate the holiday season and bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped new toy if possible!

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of William Street/Feeder Dam Road and Route 9. The festivities will make their way up Saratoga Avenue through the village. Santa will be in attendance to wrap up the parade, signifying the start of the holiday season. The Moreau Community Center and Toys for Girls & Boys will be collecting the non-perishable food items or an unwrapped toys along the way.