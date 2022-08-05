ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want to learn about 19th-century American sculpture? How about illustrations curated by the Norman Rockwell collection? This weekend, there’s a way to get in to see all that and much more at the Albany Institute of History & Art.

Bank of America is offering general admission to the Albany museum this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, to anyone who is a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank cardholder, including credit and debit cardholders. The bank’s “Museums on Us” program features the Albany Institute among over 225 museums in 125 cities across the country.

Anyone with a valid credit or debit card is required to show it and a photo ID to gain entry to any institution listed among the program’s partners. The Albany Institute of History & Art will offer admission for the program during the first weekend of every month going forward.

Current exhibits at the Albany Institute include:

Jan Brett: Stories Near and Far July 23 – Dec. 31, 2022 A comprehensive look at artist and illustrator Jan Brett, organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum

You Are Here: Mapping Our World March 26 – Oct. 23, 2022 A collection of 20 historic maps donated by city resident Rachel Lee. The maps show the Hudson Valley, the village of Kinderhook, and other parts of local geography over time.

The Hudson River School: Landscape Paintings from the Albany Institute Ongoing Large collection of 19th-century American landscape paintings, large and small

19th-Century American Sculpture Ongoing A collection including work by Erastus Dow Palmer and proteges Launt Thompson, Charley Calverley and Richard Park

Ancient Egypt Ongoing Artifacts and research curated by Dr. Peter Lacovara

Traders and Culture: Colonial Albany and the Formation of American Identity Ongoing Exhibition depicting colonial Albany culture, commerce, life and social identity



Bank of America operates a museum locator for those interested in finding other places to visit for free on “Museums on Us” weekend. The next-closest museum is The Mount in Lenox, Mass.