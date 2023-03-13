There are four pairs of adult-sized snowshoes and three pairs of kids-sized snowshoes available to borrow for no fee or collateral.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the impending winter storm expected to bring fresh powder to the Capital Region, winter lovers may want to try their hand at a new snow activity! For those interested in giving snowshoeing a whirl, the Troy Public Library in Downtown Troy has received a donation of seven pairs of snowshoes from the Albany Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club.

“We’re excited to make it easier for families, couples, groups of friends – anyone – to try out snowshoeing,” said Danielle Sanzone, the local ADK chapter’s membership chair. “It’s a fun and easy winter activity, now made even easier with access to snowshoes that can be loaned from the library.”

Library cardholders will be able to borrow the snowshoes. There are four pairs of adult-sized snowshoes and three pairs of kids-sized snowshoes available to borrow for no fee or collateral. The snowshoes cannot be transported between library branches.