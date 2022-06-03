ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sustainable Saratoga and Skidmore College invite the community to an EV Car and E-Bike Show. The show will take place on June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Zankel Music Center Lower Parking Lot on the Skidmore College Campus.

Attendees can talk with current EV Car and E-Bike owners as well as local dealers about the electric car and bike experience. There will be cars and bikes available to view with speakers at noon featuring Tina Carton, City of Saratoga Springs Administrator of Parks Open Lands Historic Preservation and Sustainability, discussing the city’s EV Charging Infrastructure and Complete Streets Plans.

Rayna Caldwell, Chair of the Saratoga Springs Climate Smart Task Force, will talk about the importance of reducing transportation emissions. All attendees are required to follow Skidmore’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines. Indoor masking is required and visitors must be fully vaccinated.