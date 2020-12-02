Skidmore Cares 2020 donation drive provides community support during challenging times

A Skidmore employee drops off donations to Skidmore Cares to, second from left, Skidmore College Women’s basketball coach Jessica Turner and Mary Kate Palleschi ’22, Barbara Reyes-Conner and Skidmore College President Marc Conner Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Sarah Condon-Meyers / Skidmore College)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the 15th consecutive year, the Skidmore College community came together to assist local residents and families through the Skidmore Cares community service program. This year, Skidmore faculty, staff and students donated close to $800 to community agencies, nearly 3,000 food items, and more than 3,400 school supplies and personal care items — including 2,130 face masks — for Saratoga County community organizations.

To help ensure the health and safety of all involved, the annual campus-wide event was modified this year, encouraging individuals to drop off donations at outdoor locations on campus in early November.

Skidmore employees organized and delivered the contributions to 10 local community service agencies: Shelters of Saratoga, Franklin Community Center, Mary’s Haven, Saratoga Economic Opportunity Council, Wellspring, Corinth Central School District, Saratoga Springs City School District PATHS, the Latino Advocacy Program, the Salvation Army and Saratoga Center for the Family.

Kari Cushing, executive director of Franklin Community Center, stressed that there is real need in the Saratoga Springs area.

“COVID-19 has caused a big influx in the number of people who are relying on our services,” Cushing said. “As of September, we have had 444 new families visit our food pantry. These are families who have never before had to use our services and are now relying on our food pantry to keep their families fed. In addition, we are serving much larger families than we historically have due to adult children moving back in with their parents.”

Founded in 2006, Skidmore Cares has now raised more than $122,000 for community causes and distributed nearly 60,000 food, personal care and school supplies items.