TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy is potentially getting a new skate park. The proposed cast-in-place concrete skate park would be located beneath the Collar City Bridge at the corners of Hoosick Street and North 1st Street and Hoosick and 5th Avenue.

“We are excited to explore the opportunity of constructing a skate park on Hoosick Street,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “While this project is in very preliminary stages, input and participation from the community is welcome as we examine future options for new recreational amenities for Collar City residents to enjoy.”

A public meeting is set for May 18 at 6 p.m. at the River Street Market to discuss the skate park and get feedback from residents and local skaters. Grindline Skateparks, the company selected to design the park, will present an overview of the project during the meeting.

The skate park would be able to accommodate skateboarders, scooters, and BMX riders of all skills. The site could also include amenities such as benches, shade structures, and water fountains.

The meeting will be in person and streamed online via Zoom. Masks are strongly encouraged for in-person attendees, regardless of vaccination status. An online survey is also available for residents to provide feedback on the project.

“Discussions around the construction of a skate park have been ongoing for the last several years,” said City Engineer Aaron Vera. “Feedback and comments from neighbors, residents, and skaters will help assess the cost and feasibility of undertaking this project.”

Officials said the construction of this skate park was identified as one of several projects and streetscape enhancements in the Hoosick-Hillside Study to improve quality of life and create a safe environment for residents of surrounding neighborhoods to gather for community events.

The area under the Hoosick Street Bridge is also the site of The Uniting Line, a public mural project in Troy. Additional phases of the project include lighting and placemaking to help encourage more pedestrian traffic and activities that take place at the adjacent basketball courts, waterfront, and other spaces.