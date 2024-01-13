TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every Thursday, a team of volunteers called Sidewalk Warriors Troy serve food and essentials to folks who need help in the Troy area. As temperatures drop, the nonprofit group is seeking donations of winter attire to help those they serve. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson recently spoke with Robin Fontanelli, president of Sidewalk Warriors Troy, to learn more about this grassroots group of volunteers.

The weekly distribution takes place every Thursday at 35 State Street in Troy. Line up starts at 5 p.m. sharp and volunteers start serving at 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during these weekly events. The group is currently in need of winter coats, gloves and hand warmers.