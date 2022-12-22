TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christmas is just around the corner, and many may need a helping hand with gifts. Thankfully, the sidewalk warriors of Troy are spreading their generosity by offering some extra gifts they’ve received this year to the community.

The nonprofit advises the public to come out to Christ Church Troy United Methodist at 8 p.m. on December 22 if you’re in need of a gift or two for your children at no cost. The organization asks not to arrive early as they will be putting food distribution items away but will be ready at 8 p.m. for anyone in need of a gift. The church is located at 35 State Street in Troy. To receive a gift, walk through the gates and enter the double red doors.