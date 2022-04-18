ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shoprite’s annual point-of-sale campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish is back for 2022. Last year, the campaign raised $13,844 for Make-A-Wish Northeast New York – more than enough to fund a full wish!

Between now and April 30 you can give a gift at checkout to help make wishes come true for local children. Donations at checkout will help support life-changing wishes for those with critical illnesses.

Capital Region Shoprite locations: