ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shoprite’s annual point-of-sale campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish is back for 2022. Last year, the campaign raised $13,844 for Make-A-Wish Northeast New York – more than enough to fund a full wish!
Between now and April 30 you can give a gift at checkout to help make wishes come true for local children. Donations at checkout will help support life-changing wishes for those with critical illnesses.
Capital Region Shoprite locations:
- Shoprite of Colonie – 1730 Central Ave, Colonie, NY
- Shoprite of Hudson – 351 Fairview Ave, Hudson, NY
- Shoprite of North Greenbush – 104 Van Rensselaer Square, Defreetsville, NY
- Shoprite of Niskayuna – 2333 Nott St E, Niskayuna, NY
- Shoprite of Slingerlands – 41 Vista Blvd., Slingerlands, NY
- Shoprite of Albany – 709 Central Ave, Albany, NY