CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa High School was honored by the Special Olympics New York on Friday. The Unified Champions banner recognizes the school for being a leader in creating an inclusive school for all students.

Some of the criteria needed in order to be recognized include students with and without disabilities playing on the same sports teams and having anti-bullying campaigns. Officials said the high school is only one of 13 in the state to receive the honor.

The banner was presented during a spirit rally at the school.