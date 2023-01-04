LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul made history when she was sworn in as New York’s first elected female governor. In the audience, watching a page from their history book unfold, were students from the group “First Amendment, First Vote.”

“First Amendment, First Vote” aims to empower young women to know they can someday run for office. With 150 girls participating statewide, Shaker High School has the only group in the Capital Region.

Claire Romania, a junior, told NEWS10 the following, “We all have like this same passion to make a difference and have this ability to command what we want and how we want to do it.”

Inspired by their passion for change, Gov. Kathy Hochul invited the entire club and three Shaker High School teachers to be her guests at the inauguration. During the ceremony, a video the girls made during a trip to the Capitol, speaking on the importance of having the first female governor of New York, was played. Their teachers knew it was going to be shared, but wanted it to be a surprise for the girls, who thought the video was just being featured on social media.

“There are a lot of women who would love to be able to say they where the first, and she made the opportunity and chance for her and she made it for the rest of us too,” said Kamellia Barrett, a senior.