BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking to pick up a new activity this winter, iceboating might be for you! While you don’t need fuel or registration to operate an iceboat, you do need to rely on mother nature to be your compass.

Also called ice kiting or ice yachting, the winter sport involves sailing or racing on ice using modified sailboats. Because it’s weather and season dependent, there is a small window of opportunity to be enjoyed.

“I think it’s like any form of sailing where it’s 90 percent talking about it and 10 percent doing it. I think the excitement and working on the boats in the off season and even just getting out there for a few minutes can really clear the mind,” said Dwight Williams.

The Broadalbin resident first got into the sport after seeing a Chapstick commercial more than a decade ago. When Dwight moved from southern Vermont to New York five years ago, he started a Facebook group called “Iceboats of Saratoga NY Region” to connect with others who also enjoy iceboating.